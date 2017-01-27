Jordan Taylor Keeps Cadillac On Top In Final Daytona Practice

Jordan Taylor made it a clean sweep of Practice and Qualifying for Cadillac by going quickest in the heavily-interupted final practice session ahead of the Rolex 24 this morning, with a 1:36.970 in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy DPi, under a tenth slower than the pole time set on Thursday by Joao Barbosa.

Second on the road meanwhile was the #81 Dragonspeed Oreca, which will compete with a new chassis after Loic Duval’s incident forced the team to replace the damaged tub. It was a promising session for the team, with Nicolas Lapierre setting a 1:37.922.

Third in the running order meanwhile was the #5 Action Express Cadillac after a late lap from Christian Fittipaldi vaulted the car into the top three.

The session was interrupted by two long red flag periods. The first for the Risi Competition Ferrari laying down oil on the track, and the second for the DAC Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan which had an off at the Bus Stop with Emmanuel Anassis at the wheel. It had to be recovered on a flat bed and sustained heavy damage.

In GTLM, Joey Hand put Ford atop the times once again in the #66 GT with a 1:43.490, half a tenth faster than the #912 Porsche, which continued to show off impressive pace with Dirk Werner at the wheel. The #67 Ford capped the leading trio in the category.

Paul Miller Racing topped GTD meanwhile with Andrea Calderelli narrowly beating out Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT3 to go top of the class. Calderelli’s best time was a 1:47.455 late in the running, and was just 0.056 quicker than the Dutchman in second. Kaz Grala made it two Huracans in the top three, touring the circuit in 1:47.520 in the Change Racing Lamborghini.

In PC Gustavo Yacaman set the fastest time for BAR1 Motorsports in its #20 Oreca.

The 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona is set to begin tomorrow at 2:30 p.m local time in Florida.