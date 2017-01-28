Action Express Back In The Lead After Three At Daytona

Seb Morris in the #31 Action Express Cadillac DPi leads the way after three hours of the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, as the three Cadillacs up front continue to pull away from the chasing pack in the Prototype class.

The lead changed hands at the very start of the third hour, shortly after the restart for Pruett’s off at Turn 1. Tom Long in the #70 Mazda came out of the pits straight into the flow of traffic and was hit by Jeff Gordon in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac – who was leading at the time – at the International Horseshoe, which ended with Long in the grass on the outside and Gordon down to third.

With the overall lead Morris then began to create a gap back to Christian Fittipaldi who inherited second as a result of the contact up front in the #5 Action Express, making it a 1-2 for the team

By the end of the hour Morris’ lead was just over 22 seconds, with the three Cadillacs the only cars on the lead lap after the trio lapped the field up to the #90 Visit Florida Riley which holds fourth place. The #55 Mazda of Spencer Pigot holds fifth, after the two ESM cars slipped down the order.

The #22 ESM Nissan is down to seventh since Ed Brown climbed aboard and the #2 of Ryan Dalziel and now Scott Sharp had to make an unscheduled stop for a loss of top-end speed and slipped to ninth as a result.

“The lap before we came in I started to lose power and boost on one side ,” said Dalziel. “From one lap to the next we lost 20 km/h on the straight.”

The Rebellion Oreca which ground to a halt during hour three while Neel Jani was driving, is back out and racing after 20 minutes in the pits fixing the throttle activator. The Anglo-Swiss squad is however 10 laps down now.

In the GTLM clqss it’s a Ford 1-2 once again with the #66 of Dirk Muller leading the #67 of Ryan Briscoe. Preventing a 1-2-3 for the Blue Oval is the Risi Ferrari in third, ahead of Tony Kanaan’s #69 GT. The two Corvettes and the #912 have fallen behind.

GTD sees the Land Motorsport Audi continue to hold a comfortable lead ahead of the Park Place Porsche of Matt McMury. Gunnar Jeanette meanwhile has climbed up to third in the #50 Riley Mercedes, pushing the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 outside of the top three.

LMPC is still being dominated by the #38 Peformance Tech Oreca, Patricio O’Ward continuing to pull away from the other four runners.