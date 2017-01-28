Changes to 2017 European Le Mans Series Regs Detailed

Mat Fernandez has been scouring the 2017 European Le Mans Series Regulations for updates to the rules for the coming season.

There are a number of significant changes.

Tougher LMP3 Reference Pit Stop Time Infringements Penalties

LMP3 competitors have to perform 2 mandatory pit stops with a time greater or equal to the Reference Pit Stop time. In case the pit stop time of a car during the race, is under the “Reference Pit Stop Time”, the car will now receive at least 30 seconds penalty (last season, the car would receive a Stop & Go penalty, equivalent to the missing time)

LMP3 – New Driving Time For Bronze Drivers

For the driver line up made of 2 drivers: Minimum driving time for a Bronze driver : 1h45 minute (2h last season). For the driver line up made of 3 drivers: Minimum driving time for a Bronze driver in case there is only one Bronze driver in the driver line up : 1h45 minute (2h last season).

Prizes

It is confirmed that at the end of the 2017 season, the last five placed cars in the final ELMS 2017 LMP3 team classification will not be given priority for entry to the 2018 ELMS season. However, these last- placed teams will be given priority to place an entry for the 2018 Michelin Le Mans Cup. The first five cars in the final 2017 Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP3 team classification, will get priority to enter the ELMS in the LMP3 category for the 2018 season.

Bronze Driver Test Sessions

Bronze driver collective test sessions reserved exclusively for drivers who have been categorised as Bronze by the FIA may be organized by LMEM, if possible, at each event.These Bronze driver collective test sessions will be not mandatory, and there will be no limitations on the tyres for these Bronze driver collective test sessions. Competitors will be free to use additional tyres (new or from a previous race) as these Bronze driver collective test sessions will be not considered as an official session.

Private Testing Limitations

No private testing day is permitted five week before an ELMS event, on the concerned circuit.However, it’s possible to do private testing during the week of the event with a total limit of two days per car per season. Participation in Events counting towards other championships or series is not considered as private testing.

A number of existing rules from the FIA WEC have now also migrated to the ELMS ruleset

Pit Discipline applied also to the ELMS

During the pit walk (time indicated in the event time table) all cars must remain inside the allocated garage, parked with the front facing the pit lane and the front shutter from the garage must be opened. Visibility towards the inside of the garage and the race car must remain free of any obstruction of any kind whatsoever (bodywork parts, covers, piles of tires, etc.). Any bodywork element stored in front of the car will be considered to be an obstruction to the visibility towards the inside of the garage unless it is stored flat on the ground and does not totally or partially hide the race car inside the garage. Any person standing in front of the car when it is inside the garage is considered to be an obstruction to the visibility towards the inside of the garage unless that person has to work on the car. A line of people in front of the car is strictly prohibited.

Safety: New Minimum Time For Drivers To Exit The Car

Any driver entered in an event, wearing his complete usual driving equipment, from his normal seating position, with all seat belts fastened, must be able to get out of the car: within 7 seconds from the driver side; within 9 seconds from the passenger side.

Tire Manufacturer Changes

During the season, a competitor can only change tyre manufacturer once per championship, subject to the required minimum of one month’s notice prior to the beginning of the event. Penalty for breaching the tyre rule: Stop and go 2 minutes during the race per breach.

Regulations for Michelin Le Mans Cup

Entry forms for the ELMS supporting LMP3/ GT3 series are due by March 7, 2017

A new Qualifying format is introduced including a first session of 15 minutes open to all GT3 cars and a second session of 15 minutes open to all LMP3 cars. These two half-sessions will be separated by at least 5 minutes.

New tyre regulations

For the GT3 category: For each car and for each event, 4 sets of tyres (including one set of used tyres from of previous event) of dry track (slicks) maximum are authorized.

For the LMP3 category: For each car and for each event, 3 sets of tyres (including one set of used tyres from of previous event) of dry track (slicks) maximum are authorized.