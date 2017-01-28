Chinese Multimedia Artist to Present 18th BMW Art Car on M6 GT3

Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei has been commissioned to produce the 18th BMW Art Car.

The car, a BW M6 GT3, will be presented ahead of a race appearance on the streets of Macao at the end of 2017.

Cao Fei, who, at 39 years old, will become the youngest artist to produce an Art Car, has previously produced art in video and virtual (computer) based formats). You can see her website here

The announcement came at Daytona ahead of the race appearance in the Rolex 24 Hours for the 19th Art Car (the Macao commission came earlier) in the hands of BMW Team RLL, the John Baldessari decorated BMW M6 GTLM (above) perhaps one of the less positively received of the world renowned series.

Asked how exactly a multimedia artist would translate their art to a car, BMW’s Art Car Programme Director Thomas Girst responded that “we’re very excited to see how that works out, this felt the right time to explore this new medium and as we understand it she intends to be interactive with others that want to contribute to the project, perhaps allowing them to design ‘their’ Art Car.