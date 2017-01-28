DAC Motorsport Complete Build Of Replacement Lamborghini

The #18 DAC Motorsport Lamborghini suffered major damage yesterday with the team working into darkness yesterday to build up a replacement car from a display Huracan GT3 that had been on the Lamborghini stand on the infield, this the ex O’Gara car from last year’s Rolex 24 that the team have now purchased.

Whilst both cars were, supposedly, to near identical GT3 spec the job was actually very extensive: “We were given a dispensation to work beyond the garage curfew until 11pm last night and we used every single minute of that opportunity. There were a number of pretty major jobs needed. IMSA wanted all of the electronics transferred from the original car, the ECUs, loom, everything plus a number of other jobs including ride height change and, we needed to change the side that the fuel fill was fitted (the last time the car raced was at Sebring 2016).

Everyone got involved, a real team effort, with Brandon Gdovic here until pretty late last night helping out too.

The final preparations were being made this morning to the car to get the car on track with the team set to hit the track with the ‘new’ car for the first time on the pace lap!