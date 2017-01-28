Mercedes AMG Counts Out IMSA DPi ‘In Near Future’

Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG today counted out any prospect of a Mercedes AMG engined IMSA DPi programme “in the near future”.

“We were approached with customer interest in a programme with our GT3 engine which is known, of course to be strong and reliable, and of course the DPis are one of the reasons to be here at Daytona this year.

“There is though no prospect of a programme for us in DPi in the near future, we will concentrate on the GTD programme in North America.”

Herr Moers declined to comment when asked whether the customer interest in a DPi programme came from teams, or a chassis constructor though Riley Multimatic were known to have been involved in discussions last year with AMG around a potential programme.