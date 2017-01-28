Mercedes AMG GT4 To Race In 2017

Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG today confirmed that the new GT4 version of the AMG GT will make a race debut “in the second half of this year”.

The new car is set to make selected race appearances as part of a rapid development programme before being presented for customer deliveries for 2018.

“We have not yet decided when the race debut will be but the cr will be seen on track more than once this year.”

The car is set to be sold at a price point, “Certainly no more than 50% of the cost of out GT3 car (which sells at c.$400k) and AMG are already keen to make clear that a customer base on both sides of the Atlantic is firmly in focus.