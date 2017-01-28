Rolex 24: Pre Race Notes

The start procedure for the 2017 Rolex 24 Hours is changed with no physical gap between the combined Prototype grid and the GT classes, the #81 Dragonspeed Oreca will therefore start 17th.

The #18 DAC Lamborghini has not made the pre-grid and may well now miss the 2017 Rolex 24 Hours.

There is a large crowd once again, the glory days of this race meeting seem to returning, with lots of new efforts, and star drivers, to draw interest.

No fewer than 16 cars are making their global debuts on the Rolex 24 grid (all 12 in the Prototype class, the pair of GTLM Porsche 911 RSRs and GTD Acura NSX GT3s) plus the pair of Ford Mustang GT4s in yesterdays CTSC season opener.

In addition there is a North American debut for the Mercedes MG GT3, three of which will take the start.

But its the final Rolex 24 Hours for the PC class Oreca FLM09s

There’s heavy rain forecast overnight at present (though the weather forecast this week has been particularly flakey thus far).

Full flag to flag coverage on IMSA radio via www.radiolemans.com and in sound and vision on IMSA.com