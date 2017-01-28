WTR Takes Lead As Pruett Crashes In Second Hour

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi leads way with Jeff Gordon at the wheel after two hours of racing at Daytona.

The Whelen Action Express Caddy holds second, with the pole-sitting #5 sister car of Christian Fittipaldi sitting third after regaining the lead by staying out longer than the other Cadillacs at the end of the second stint. The two ESM Nissans, with the #2 and #22 are just behind in fourth and fifth.

“We didn’t know what to expect over a long run, but everything went great,” said Dane Cameron after his first stint, which saw the car move into the lead before dropping to second once again.

“We set the pace and saw how it shook out. I was able to sneak by into the lead in traffic. Everything is going well, I was surprised at the pace early, but regardless we seem comfortable.”

The hour ended with a restart after 20 minutes of safety car, after Scott Pruett lost the rear end of the #14 3GT Lexus RCF GT3 and went nose first into the inside wall at Turn 1, resulting in an immediate retirement for the car.

“I got nudged,” a frustrated Pruett told Racer. “I was just riding around minding my own business and got hit.”

Replays indicated that the #3 Corvette – which was right behind – made no contact however, as Pruett had lost the rear on the apex of the turn.

Down in GTLM, the #66 Ford GT of Joey Hand sits atop the class, just ahead of Jan Magnussen’s #3 Corvette and the #62 Risi Ferrari of James Calado after most of the GT field pitted in the final minutes of the second hour.

GTD saw multiple changes at the head of the field, with the #29 Land Motorsport Audi of Jules Gounon eventually emerging as the leader after the runners in the class made their second stops. The #73 Park Place Porsche is circulating second ahead of the the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 which remarkably sits third after starting towards the back of the class.

Further down the order, the #98 Aston Martin which ran as high as second slipped down the order to sixth and eventually 19th in class after Paul Dalla Lana had a spin at Turn 6.

Of the other cars which hit touble, the #24 BMW has also been confirmed as a retirement with gearbox issues, while plenty of other cars have had issues.

The Change Racing Huracan is undergoing major repairs, with every body panel off the car, Corey Lewis telling DSC that he’s been told to expect the repairs to take 1-2 hours.

Meanwhile the #51 PR1 Ligier as reported has suffered a gear shift issue, the team reporting that above circa 5000 rpm, a vibration causes the seal to leak air. Subsequently the car sticks in gear, again work under way but seemingly with no solution in sight.

The Konrad Lambo which had a brief trip behind the wall for repairs is back out.