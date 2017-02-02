AMR Confirms WEC Entries & Drivers

Aston Martin Racing has confirmed that it will field three cars once again in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2017.

The British team will enter two GTE Pro cars, with 2016 Drivers Champions Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen in the #95 and Darren Turner and Jonny Adam in the #97 for the full season. In Am, it’s the same story this year too, with Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda teaming up, but this time in a 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GTE with Dunlop Tyres.

“The winter break has been long and I can’t wait to get started again,” said Thiim. “For me, the best racing at the moment is in the GT championships where the cars are so close and well balanced. Our rivals have more motivation than ever to prove themselves against us and we’ll be right there doing our best to keep ourselves and Aston Martin at the front throughout the season.”

“Partnering with Darren is something I’m very much looking forward to,” added Adam. “We’ve raced together on and off for the past couple of years, so it’s incredibly exciting to announce that I’ll be joining someone with that experience and speed on a full time basis. He’s a great ambassador on and off the track for Aston Martin and we work well together. We both drive in a similar style and get the best out of each other and the car and I think that will shape up to be a great partnership this year.

“Bahrain last year was promising after qualifying on pole and leading big parts of the race and I see no reason why we can’t carry that through to this season. To have Marco and Nicki who are at the top of their game in the sister car is fantastic too”.

With a third driver required in each car for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the team will make an announcement on both its additional GTE Pro drivers in the coming weeks.