Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday Paddock Notes 2

Amongst the more recent arrivals here are a quartet of interesting cars.

The pair of RA Motorsport Ginetta G55 GT4s mark the first ever appearance of the G55 at the Bathurst 12 Hour, after taking the latest endurance race win for the car at the Dubai 24 Hours, that the latest in a string of big race wins for the little Ginetta.

Mike Simpson meanwhile will be competing in his fourth race weekend (and his seventh race) in the past five weeks, a staggering 53 hours of racing that the immaculately coiffeured Yorkshireman has been actively involved with.

A little further down the pitlane is the #28 BMW 335i, this may not be the most glamorous car in the field, but it is the most successful, the car has won the race overall twice, in 2007 and 2010, just before the GT3 era here took hold. And it has taken part in every single Bathurst 12 Hour so far held, and has finished every year apart from 2016, where a mechanical issue hot at just after half way. The team then are looking for a tenth finish, and then may decide to give the old lady a glorious retirement after no fewer than 16,500 racing kilometres!

Sharing the same garage is the #65 Dodge Viper Competition Coupe, the Daytona Sports Cars team resting their Cobra Daytona lookalike and instead fielding the mighty, if now not exactly youthful Viper.

The car itself has quite some heritage, this the car that took the 2008 British GT Championship in the hands of Brookspeed (the team here with their pair of GT4 Caymans!)

Shane van Gisbergen took a stroll down to the Tekno McLaren pit (the two 650S GT3s positioned in the final garage at pit out) to catch up with now ex team mate Rob Bell and McLaren GT MD Andrew Kirkaldy.

The #1 Mclaren is the race winning car from last year.

Fun fact from Laurens Vanthoor. Sunday’s race will be his first race start in a rear engined car!

Whilst the whole field here forms part of the Endurance racing family there is no shortage of family connections on the entry including husband and wife Garth and Leanne Tander. Fathers and sons Tony and Clark Quinn and Glenn and Aaron Seton and brothers James and Theo Koundouris and Adam and Josh Cranston.