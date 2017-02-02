Bell & Thiim Join TF Sport For ELMS & Le Mans

GT3 Le Mans Cup champion TF Sport has confirmed that McLaren GT factory driver Rob Bell and GTE Pro Drivers’ champion Nicki Thiim will drive for the team during its ELMS and Le Mans campaign in GTE (Am) in 2017.

The team, which is racing an Aston Martin Vantage GTE this year will have Thiim for the ELMS rounds, with Rob Bell stepping in the third seat at Le Mans where Thiim will rejoin the AMR factory WEC GTE Pro squad. Turkish driver Salih Yoluc and Britain Euan Hankey will drive with the team in the other two seats throughout the season.

Yoluc, who also competed with Tom Ferrier’s TF Sport crew in the International GT Open last year alongside Hankey and finished sixth in the championship, tested the GTE Vantage at the post-season Bahrain Rookie Test last year to get a taste of the brand’s premier GT car.