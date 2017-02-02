Vilander Tops Opening Practice Sessions At Bathurst

Toni Vilander ran fastest of everyone during the opening two free practice sessions ahead of the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour, setting a 2:04.192 in the Maranello Motorsports Ferrari 488 during Practice 2.

The top three times of the early runner were all set in FP2, with the #60 BMW Team SRM M6 GT3 ending up setting a 2:04.373 to go second quickest. The two Pro Jamec Pem Audi R8s, the #74 leading the #75, finished up both in the low 2:05s, third and fourth. With a 2:05.136, the #23 Nissan GT-R of Katsumasa Chiyo, Alex Buncombe and Michael Caruso rounded out the top five.

Early in the morning, the first of the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour sessions got underway at 8:15am under cloudy skies. It was a 30 minute session for the non-pro drivers and the session was able to be completed without any red flag stoppages.

It was a sensible session with the drivers familiarising themselves with the Mountain and their cars, with Daniel Stuttard leading the field ahead of Russell Ingall. They were lapping in the 2:06s by the end of the session.

There was an early black flag for the #62 R Motorsport Aston Martin V8 Vantage who had failed to set up the correct email account to communicate with race control.

The session was immediately followed by the first full practice.

There was an early red flag session as the #60 BMW M6 GT3 was slow across the top of the Mountain on the out lap. It was an ECU issue for the car that was quickly overcome. It was the only red flag for the session, the Bentley gave the fans a scare with white smoke coming from the front of the car, but like last year, it was a result of bedding in new brakes.

The sun started to come out in mid session as a light breeze came across the track. The pace of the cars was pretty tame through the session but then with 15 minutes to go, there were breakout times with the V8 Supercar drivers-come-sportscar rookies the first to put in a competitive time.

First was the #88 Maranello Ferrari 488 GT3 who was the first in in the 2:04s (average of 180.1 km/h) in the hands of Vilander, though Jamie Whincup would also be down into the 2:04s later in the session in the same car, soon followed by Mark Winterbottom’s BMW Team SRM M6 GT3.

Predictably the Daytona Sportscars Dodge Viper Coupe was the fastest car through the speedtraps with a top speed of 295km/h. Their invitational class cars have traditionally been very quick in a straight line.

Every car in the field was able to set a time and with no crashes during the session, it was a good start to the race weekend.

Vilander’s time finished on top of the session and therefore as the fastest of the PRO class runners. The Pro/Am class was topped by Alex Davison’s Objective Racing McLaren on a 2:05.908.

Nathan Antunes, GT Motorsport Audi R8 LMS, was on top in the Am class on a 2:06.1.

Class B was led by the #4 Grove Porsche, Class I led by the #29 Dodge Viper Coupe and the #55 Ginetta led Class C.

Practice 3 gets underway at 12:35pm local time.

FREE PRACTICE 2 TIMES >>