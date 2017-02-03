Mostert Fastest With Last Gasp Stunner In Bathurst FP3

A stunning final sector for Chaz Mostert put the MARC Cars BMW M6 GT3 on top for the third practice at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours.

Mostert’s best lap of 2:03.312 was the best of the weekend so far and he beat Jamie Whincup by almost a second. Mostert’s lap was set in his last of the session and after the checkered flag.

Equally impressive, was that the lap was more than a second faster than his previous best but didn’t feature his best third sector time. There is certainly more to come from these cars.

Whincup had a scare through the session tagging a wall as he went over the mountain but was able to continue on without further issue.

The same could not be said for Florian Strauss who made heavy contact with the wall on the way up the Mountain. He was able to continue slowly, depositing his bonnet on Conrod Straight.

While he made it back to the pits, the front of the car was in several bits on the pit floor after the session. the team stripping back the damage before deciding to attempt a repair “We’ll give it a go,” said Bob Neville, “and we wouldn’t be doing that if we thought there was no point.”

The car though will certainly not be out and running until tomorrow.

The #37 Darrel Lea McLaren ran into some mechanical issues, trailing smoke before returning to the pits, it did not reappear for the remainder of the session.

The other scare during practice three was the Miedecke Stone Motorsport Aston Martin. It came to halt on the circuit. It remained stationary for some time while a hard reset was completed on the car. It moved away again under its own steam but undoubtedly the team are eager to prevent it from reoccurring.

With the MARC Cars BMW topping the session for the AM category, and Maranello topping the PRO class, the Hogs Breath Mercedes AMG GT3 topped the PRO/AM class with a time of 2:05.8.

Class B was led by the Grove Porsche, Class C was led by the #55 Ginetta and the Class I was led by the #92 MARC Cars Focus.

The final practice session of the day will take place at 4:05pm local time.

