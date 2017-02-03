BMW & Wittmann On Top In Fourth Bathurst Practice

Marco Wittmann and BMW SRM led the final session of day one of the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour.

The BMW M6 GT3 has been the surprise package of the event so far with Wittmann posting a 2:03.219 finishing seven tenths ahead of the Jamec Pem Audi of Christopher Haase who reeled off a 2:03.913.

This session was red flagged briefly with Tim Berryman hitting the wall before McPhillamy park, eventually ending up the a gravel trap with right rear damage.

There was also a problem for the #94 MARC Cars Mazda 3 that lost a wheel on the entry to pitlane. As a result it sat in the pits for repairs, missing the second half of the session.

Finally, the #32 Lago Lamborghini suffered a suspected broken throttle, and sat at the top of the Mountain for the last few minutes of thee session.

The #24 Nissan did not make it out to the track after their crash in the previous practice session. The #37 McLaren was also out for the session after losing an engine earlier in the day.

Matt Campbell led the PRO/AM class in the Competition Motorsports Porsche, taking fourth overall on a laptime, 2:04.410.

The Meidecke Stone Motorsports Aston Martin led the AM class while Class B was led by Grove Motorsport.

Class I was a battle among the MARC Cars and the Daytona Competition Coupe Dodge Viper with four of the seven cars being within seven tenths of a second. The class was won by the #91 Focus.

As a side note, inside the top 10, there were nine different manufacturers, with BMW being the only manufacturer to have two entries, opening up an intriguing weekend battle.

Practice 5 session will take place at 8:00am local time on Saturday.

FREE PRACTICE 4 TIMES >>