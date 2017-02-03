DragonSpeed To Run G-Drive’s ELMS Oreca

DragonSpeed has announced that it will be running G-Drive Racing’s Oreca 07 in the ELMS alongside the Oreca running under its own banner, in what’s set to be an ambitious second season of racing in the European sportscar series.

G-Drive Racing team principal and 2015 FIA WEC LMP2 class champion Roman Rusinov said, “I’m delighted that DragonSpeed will be supporting the defense of our ELMS title and operating our Le Mans entry this year, as they are one of the very best teams in LMP2.”

“The expansion of our program for 2017 is just reward for the amazing dedication and skill of the entire DragonSpeed crew as well as Henrik’s confidence in us over the last four years,” Julian said. “I can hardly believe it myself, but with two cars confirmed for the ELMS and Le Mans, I can say that we’re right where we always wanted to be going into our tenth season of racing.”

Drivers of the G-Drive Oreca will be announced at a later date.

DragonSpeed’s 2016 driving squad of Henrik Hedman, Nicolas Lapierre, and Ben Hanley will return to the ELMS in the other Oreca 07-Gibson meanwhile, run from the team’s base at Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France. Hanley’s off-season promotion to Gold status in the FIA driver rankings means that the minimum drive time for Bronze pilot Henrik Hedman will double to 90 minutes of the standard four-hour race duration.

“This isn’t just what we have to do, it’s what we want to do,” said team boss Elton Julian. “We get to keep Nico and Ben in our team for the ELMS, while Henrik is pumped to take advantage of the extra seat time to continue honing his speed and racecraft.”

With Lapierre committed to the Signatech Alpine team at Le Mans – with whom he won the LMP2 class in 2015 and 2016 – the search is on for a third driver to join Hedman and Hanley at La Sarthe.