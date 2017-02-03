Ferrari Quartet Set For Blancpain Asia

Spirit Of Race and T2 Motorsports have become the first teams confirmed for the new Blancpain GT Series Asia representing Ferrari.

Spirit Of Race – run by AF Corse – is set to contest the full season with three 488 GT3s, one entered as a BBT Ferrari, while T2 has expressed its interest in competing in the series on a race-by-race basis.

For Spirit Of Race Portuguese GT ace Rui Aguas will share driving duties with Nasrat Muzayyin, whose experience includes this and last season’s Asian Le Mans Series in its first Ferrari.

Former AsLMS GT-Am champion and 2016 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Pro-Am runner-up Massimiliano Wiser meanwhile, teams up with Jiang Xin, whose existing GT3 experience includes the GT Asia Series, aboard the team’s second Ferrari.

In the BBT-entered 488 Davide Rizzo and Anthony Xu Liu – who regularly race together in GT Asia, will make their Blancpain GT Series Asia debuts in 2017.

T2 Motorsports will race with drivers Gregory Teo Bee Tat and David Tjiptobiantoro.

“No GT championship would be complete without at least one Ferrari, so to have already secured three of the new 488 GT3s for the full season, and T2 Motorsport who won the 2016 Motul Sepang 12 Hours in AM/AM is great news,” commented championship manager Benjamin Franassovici.

“More race by race entries will be joining us during the season, in Buriram, Japan and also China. The quality of team and drivers speaks for itself.

“It will be fascinating to see how last season’s top three GT Asia Series teams fare against a wave of new rivals in 2017.”

The opening round of 2017’s inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia on April 8/9.