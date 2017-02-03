Lanan Confirms British GT4 Driver Pairing

Lanan Racing has confirmed to DSC that Alex Reed and Dave Pittard will race in the British GT Championship in 2017 driving the team’s Ginetta GT4.

Hertfordshire-born Pittard, who will be a new face in the British GT paddock, has previous experience in Britcar and the Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

“I’m very excited to be partnering Alex Reed,” said Pittard. “I’m equally excited to join Lanan Racing with their pedigree in single seaters & prototypes.

“Lanan’s impressive debut season in GT’s with the Ginetta underlines their engineering and development skills.”

The team – which was behind ARC Bratislava’s 2016/17 AsLMS LMP3 campaign, finishing second in the title race – ended up eighth in last year’s British GT GT4 Teams Championship with Reed and Joey Foster. 2016 was Reed’s British GT debut after stepping up from competing in Lotus Cup UK.

“Having to replace Joey was always going to be a tough task, but after a variety of discussions with a number of drivers, I felt Dave & Alex would be an awesome pairing in what is becoming the Championship to be in for GT drivers,” said team principal Graham Johnson.