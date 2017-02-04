59 Tekno McLaren Withdrawn After Qualifying Shunt

The race against time to repair the damaged rear end of the #59 McLaren 650 GT3 has been lost, the logistics of getting the required parts to Mount Panorama Circuit defeating the team, the car has been withdrawn from tomorrow’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

The car suffered substantial rear end damage after Ben Barnicoat lost control coming through the Chase, impacting the wall on drivers left hard square to the rear, damaging a rear chassis member for which the team had no available spare at the track.

An attempt to get the only replacement part to the track in time fell victim to the logistics involved, the part in stock at Tony Quinn’s workshop on the Gold Coast proving to be too far away to allow a practicable delivery in time for the repair to be made.

Instead the team have opted to exchange the engine from the #59 to the sister #1 car which has been suffering a mystery cooling problem all week.

That though will see the #1 now have to start from the pitlane for tomorrow’s race.