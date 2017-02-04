99 Walkenhorst BMW Withdrawn From Bathurst 12 Hour

Ricky Collard had an unfortunate end to his first Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour appearance for the Walkenhorst BMW team.

He along with teammate Jorg Muller and Nico Menzel had shown great pace through the weekend and like their BMW counterparts, were expecting a good result over the 12 hours.

It was not to be as hard contact at the Elbow saw chassis damage for the BMW M6 GT3.

As Collard explains, it happened right when they were aiming for another push.

“We were improving all the time with the car and the pace was really good. With the pace getting better the team called me to come to get new tyres. On the in lap, I was cooling the brakes and the tyres, I moved off line for a Mercedes to go past.

“I was still off line and an Audi came, I don’t know what happened, it just hit me in the right rear and spun me around and into the wall.”

The car impacted a concrete wall with the front quarter, and without the benefit of a tyre wall, the car was always in for a big impact.

Additionally the international team did not have time to repair a large amount of damage.

“The impact in the right rear spun the car one way, and it hit the wall on the other way. It was like a double whammy and it had too much damage to continue.”

“It is a big shame, I know what it means to everyone. We had the potential to do the junior program proud.”