Drama For The Defending Champs In Hour 1 At Bathurst

It was a fantastic first hour of the 2017 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour as a spectacular sunrise greeted the drivers.

The first hour ended with a drive through for the early leader of Toni Vilander and Maranello Motorsport after he was punished for weaving after lights went out on a safety car. It cost him a spot in the leading duo.

The #41 car was also punished for the same error.

There was one yellow flag period during the first hour and it resulted in the retirement of one of the leading runners.

The #75 Jamec Pem Audi spun at the esses hit the wall hard, also causing some damage to the #38 Wall Racing Nissan who had suspension damage and had to spend time in the garage.

The #8 Bentley team also had a less than ideal start after a tyre puncture and side swiped the wall at the top of the Mountain. Incredibly the car only suffered a puncture and no suspension damage. They did lose a lap but the car was setting a rapid pace to get back on the lead lap.

Finally as the second hour started, Rob Bell in the #1 McLaren had a major engine issue and had to return to the pits very slowly as the McLaren looked to try to destory itself, the exaust alight with overfill fuel.

Additionally, the #94 MARC Cars hit the wall at turn one and was also slow.

But at the front of the field, Chaz Mostert in the MARC Cars BMW led by around 15 seconds from a gaggle of cars that included Laurens Vanthoor (Porsche), Matt Campbell (Porsche) and Steve Richards (BMW).