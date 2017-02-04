Rhythms Found After 3 Hours Of Racing In The Bathurst 12 Hour

The drivers were settling themselves into the 2017 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours after three hours of racing, or so they should have been.

There had been additional high profile retirements since the drama at the end of the first hour, the Jamec Pem Audi team ending their run for victory after Chris Mies came into contact with Leanne Tander’s MARC Cars Ford and the Competition Motorports Porsche of David Calvert-Jones.

The crash happened on a restart and while Calvert-Jones was able to continue both Tander and Mies suffered damage and were obviously angry in the television interviews.

It was also the end of the road for Earl Bamber and the factory Walkinshaw Porsche who suffered suspension damage after light contact with another car across the top of the Mountain.

Class B was also blown wide open after the dominant Grove Porsche found the wall at the Grate after trying to get out of the road of faster cars. Alexandre Imperatori was in the car but was unhurt in the incident.

There was also trouble for some of the BMW competitors, BMW Team SRM with Mark Winterbotom behind the wheel suffered from power steering issues. The early leader, MARC Cars BMW, suffering with broken rear suspension, losing more than 20 laps in the pits.

Other cars to have issues were the the #47 Lamborghini, which spun at the final corner after Jeff Smith’s MARC Ford missed its breaking point.

It was the #47’s second spin after spinning at the Chase, tagging Klark Quinn’s McLaren in the meantime.

The #8 Bentley also ran into some trouble returning to the pits to repair the suspension due its tyre failure early in the race.

But as the third hour ended, the Maranello Ferrari was in the lead from the #22 STM Mercedes and #24 Nissan.

Class B was led by the #21 Steve Richards Motorsport, holding a healthy class lead.

The #93 MARC Cars led Class I with the #19 Prosport Performance Porsche leading Class C.