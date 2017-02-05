HTP Leads The Bathurst 12 At The Halfway Mark

The HTP Mercedes of Shane van Gisbergen led at half distance of the 2016 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours after an incredible sequence of racing at the front of the field.

It was a controversial start to the second quarter of the race with Craig Baird, in that HTP Mercedes tagging Craig Lowndes in the Maranello Ferrari. The controversy came when Barid spun Vilander around on the final corner of the track, as the field was preparing to go back to green.

The marshals did a superb job to get Vilander out of the gravel trap before losing a lap and Baird received a 10 second stop and go penalty.

The second quarter of the race also ended under yellow as a distraught Russell Ingall had a heavy crash at the Dipper.

The final McLaren chance for a good result also went by the wayside as Tony Quinn was tagged by another car and hit the wall at the Elbow, damaging the rear quarter of car beyond a quick repair.

The scary incident was reserved for George Miedecke who went on straight at turn 1, hitting the wall and tearing off a wheel.

The car had a from the engine and the air hose had come adrift meaning that the pedals were a little slippery and the air was not as fresh as it could have been. It was all made worse by a driver vomiting in the car earlier in the race.

Miedecke though emerged unscathed.

But the vast majority of the three hours was spent with excellent racing at the front and strategy calls making their way into the race.

Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup where having an enormous battle for the lead, neither wanting to let the other pass or pull a gap.

While those at the front battled the other were forming their latter strategy.

Competition Motorsports for example have had the AM driver (Calvert-Jones) complete his duties, leaving Matt Campbell, Mark Lieb and Pat Long to complete the driving duties.

There were six cars on the lead lap at the half way mark with Mercedes, Porsche, Bentley, Ferrari, Nissan and Audi all in the hunt.

The Class I leader was the MARC Cars #91, with the Dodge Viper suffering a broken driveshaft.

Steve Richards Motorsport continued to lead Class B with Prosport Performance leading Class C.