Tight Finish Looms For 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour

The clouds are gathering and the tactics are on as the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour enters the final quarter of the race.

At the end of the ninth hour, a caution period had opened up a pit stop opportunity for the drivers but Toni Vilander in the Maranello Ferrari and Pat Long in the Competition Motorsports Porsche stayed out, resulting in them taking a 1-2 after nine hours.

There were five cars on the lead lap including Vilander, Long, Maro Engel in the HTP Mercedes, Oliver Jarvis’ Bentley and Liam Talbot in the 912 Porsche.

Additionally Alvaro Parente was battling to get the #1 McLaren back on the lead lap, sitting behind Vilander, it has been an amazing fightback from the team after their weekend and early race troubles.

The third quarter of the race claimed its fair share of victims.

The #5 Audi which had been in contention for the AM crown was nurfed with some force by the Lago Lamborghini in turn one and as a result, suffered a damaged wheel and was beached. The car would eventually be declared a retirement.

The Class C #41 Porsche had a tyre let go at the end of Conrod and was pitched into the gravel. It would get dragged back to the pits but lost a handful of laps.

It was that incident and the ensuring safety car period that allowed the 912 car gain its lap back, staying out during the safety car, putting it into contention for the win.

Sadly for Nissan fans, the remaining #24 car, that had been rebuilt after a heavy practice crash spent time in the garage after being stuck in fourth gear. It would lose two laps and sit on the outside of the top 10.

Dom Storey in the #61 Hogs Breath Mercedes would come to a halt on track, he would make his way back to the pits but the team was well and truly out of contention.

The #54 MARC Cars of Tony Alford would spin at the Cutting and bring out the yellow flags.

The big story of the quarter came when Pat Long tipped Maro Engel into a spin after the Chase, both cars continue but Long had to serve a drive through penalty.

The penalty was taken swiftly and all cars remained on the lead lap.

Finally, Fred Poordad had a heavy crash in the Wall Racing Nissan at The Cutting and while he was ok, it did bring out the 14th yellow flag period – a record for this race.

After nine hours, Steve Richards Motorsport continues to lead Class B, the #91 MARC Cars entry lead Class I and the M Motorsport KTM leads Class C.