Zanardi and Glock to Return to Spa 24 Hours?

BMW factory driver Timo Glock has hinted that he is looking to return to the Spa 24 Hours alongside Alex Zanardi.

He previously competed with Zanardi and Bruno Spengler in 2015, taking the ROAL Motorsports BMW Z4 GT3 to about 23 hours of racing before cruel luck meant they had to retire.

Glock competed at the 2017 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hours with BMW and is keen to return to the GT fold and with Zanardi.

“We had talks about another attempt in Spa with Alex Zanardi…there is still a mission to finish that race.”

“[Racing with him] doesn’t give you any extra pressure but I am honoured to share a car with the guy. He just had the hardest time of his life and to come back, to drive and win races; be unbeatable in the paralympics. It is inspirational.”

“It doesn’t matter what he is doing, he has so much passion for it and we had so much fun, I hope we have another opportunity to do a couple more races.”

Glock’s run at Bathurst ended mid race when his run with the Australian ‘legends’ ran into the wall after Russell Ingall made a mistake at the Esses.