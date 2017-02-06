Franassovici Discusses Blancpain GT Series Asia: “It’s Been Done Properly And I’m Proud Of That”

The SRO is expanding into the Asian marketplace this year, with the Blancpain GT Series Asia’s inaugural season. Combining GT3 and GT4 cars, with a six-round calendar and tried and tested format, it’s shaping up nicely.

As a result, teams are confirming their interest in the new series left, right and centre, with some of the region’s best outfit like FFF Racing Team, Clearwater and Phoenix Racing already committed to the full season.

In light of the recent developments to the series, DSC spoke with Blancpain GT Series Asia championship manager Benjamin Franassovici to learn more about the new series and get an idea of what to expect when it makes its debut at Sepang in April:

So Benjamin, let’s start by talking about the inception of the series. Is this something which has been in the works for a long time?

“It’s not too recent, it’s about two years ago SRO began planning. Since we took over the Sepang 12 Hours and have been working with the FIA on the Macau Grand Prix, we’ve been working on other options. Teams have been coming to us and asking us to get involved in Asia and bring something stable and proven.

“That processed and it’s slowly but surely got to the point where it’s happening. We put all the foundations in place and started by putting together a very good calendar. That was the basis and from then on it was down to sporting regulations in Europe.

“I think we’ve got a very sound package. Stability is the key word, we have all the ingredients to make this a big success. Team interest at this stage has shocked us, we’ve got more entrants than we anticipated.”

The Asian market is booming right now, where does this new series fit?

“Yes it is. But we’ve been working on this for two years and in the last six months the market has changed. There’s a lot of platforms where people can go racing. You look at series like the Asian Le Mans Series… But we bring our knowhow, our BoP, a good calendar, and when you put in there the one-hour format, our scrutineering facilities, data logging, TSL Timing and a high-end TV production.

“I think we have the best interest in terms of prospective teams though, because we’ve put everything into this. That’s been a reward, and proof that SRO is required in Asia.

Have you had to forge partnerships to make this work?

“Let’s take China GT for instance, we’ve been talking to those guys for the past year and we have a close relationship with them, we work with them, and we’ll be racing with them at the final round where we will concentrate on promotion and make it one big GT family.

“At the same time, joining forces with Lamborghini Trofeo, having parallel programmes with the Audi R8 LMS Cup, and having people backing us in Asia.

“This is thought out, to bring stability to go racing. It’s been done properly and I’m proud of that.”

Teams are flocking to the series, which is impressive, considering it’s yet to host a race meeting. What’s been key in getting such big teams to come along?

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but we at SRO have got a track record. Established teams in Asia like FFF, Clearwater, Gruppe M and more teams which will be announced in the coming weeks are coming for race with us. That’s because we don’t promise or announce things that are not going to happen.

“I’m conservative with numbers, we have to go step by step, we have to treat everything with care. When you claim to be good at something, you have to bring the equipment to deliver.”

The class system is interesting. GT4 is growing exponentially in Europe and the USA, but how about Asia?

“GT4 is new, it’s blossoming in Europe. It took time but now it’s happening. The same will happen In Asia, we’ve got four or five cars committed and I expect more.

“In Asia they like GT3, but it’s important to introduce GT4. the way we are putting it in, is making it a solely Am class, it lets them come in, have a try and then decide if they want to step up.

“Year one, the interest in GT4 in Asia will be good, but year two I think it will double.”

Is one of the main goals of this series as a stepping stone to your bigger events like the Spa 24 Hours? Or do you expect this to turn into something with enough prestige to hold its own?

“With our tyre supplier Pirelli, they back us in the UK, Europe, so there’s a natural progression. If someone wants to do Spa, they’ll be familiar with the organisation, the BoP, the tyres. If someone wants to try our other series, then it will be easier than you’d expect.

“If someone wins the Audi R8 LMS cup for instance, they’ll get an invite to do the Spa 24 Hours. That’s something which we’ve been working on.

“We expect people to join us at other events. If they come from Asia then there’s a lot of travel, but if they want to commit to one or two races, we’ll give them a boost. The platforms globally are all compatible.

“We’re working on something to get a lot o the teams to the bigger races though. In terms of prize money, we’re offering 300,000 dollars. We’re also spending 400,000 dollars assisting teams on transportation to give them options.

“We’ll be looking at further options too to give them options to attend key races in Europe and the Sepang 12 Hours, which is something we’ll be announcing shortly.”

Series’ rarely tout prize money these days, how important is that been in attracting interest?

“We wanted to go big, and we’re not doing this in half measures. We’re investing and we’ve introduced prize money to make the platform more attractive. It’s a big thing for us, but we wanted to do it properly. 300,000 is a nice number, teams appreciate it, one team will have a nice bonus at the end of the season.”

The calendar is also impressive, as it includes pretty much all the main circuits in that part of the world. Have the owners of the tracks welcomed this new venture with open arms?

“With Asia, we’ve worked with the circuits for a few years now, especially with the likes of Sepang. I’ve met the people from Buriram, and they’re proactive on the promotion side, we have a good relationship with Fuji from the past. And Zhejiang, the owner and promoter is very keen to get the double-header with China GT.”

Is the new circuit at Zhejiang ready to host races yet?

“I think they’ve got the tarmac done. Some people thought it would be ready for the end of last year, but that didn’t happen. I’m going to be visiting at the end of February to see the facilities.

“By the looks of it, the concept art, they’re doing something very nice, to a high spec. They’re aim is nice promoted events in GT and other categories. They’re not aiming for F1, they want to just get a nice track together.

“I’m excited to go there for our season finale, we’ll be doing a party. I’m quite intrigued. It’s a couple of hours West of Shanghai and plus with our calendar, we have Shanghai International Circuit before that, so logistically it works well.

It’s certainly encouraging that not only are we seeing growth in the number of participants, but in venues…

“Oh I agree, and there’s more circuits in the pipeline too, it’s exciting. The enthusiasm for racing in that part of the world is really incredible.”