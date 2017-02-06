Howard, Turner & Gunn Confirmed For Beechdean’s ELMS Assault

Reigning ELMS GTE champion Beechdean AMR has confirmed that Aston Martin Racing factory drivers Darren Turner and Ross Gunn will join team owner Andrew Howard for the 2017 season in its Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

20-year-old Gunn, who raced in British GT in the GT3 class with Howard last year, will make his GTE and ELMS race debuts this season with the team. Gunn does however have experience driving the GTE Vantage, notably at both the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the post-season FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain.

“To be stepping up to the European Le Mans Series with the reigning champions is a dream come true”, said 2015 British GT4 champion Gunn. “Alongside my British GT commitments in 2016, I went to all of the ELMS races bar one to shadow the team and learn as much as possible. Driving with Andrew and Darren will be invaluable.

“I’m really excited about this step in my career and I will be pushing hard for results.”

“It’s great to be back in the ELMS championship for a second year,” added Howard. “Working with Darren in 2016 was essential to my improvement in the GTE car. The car is going to be very different, but last year is a great base to learn from.”

Alongside racing in the ELMS, the team used its automatic entry for winning the ELMS GTE title to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours in GTE Am once again in 2017.

The 2017 European Le Mans programme, once again begins in April at Silverstone, following the ELMS Prologue at Monza. Beechdean AMR will also begin its own testing programme at Portimao on the 18th of February.