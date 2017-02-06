Taiwan Top Speed Racing To Join Blancpain Asia’s GT4 Class

Taiwan Top Speed Racing will compete in the inaugural Blancpain GT Asia Series season with a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubspoprt MR, in the series’ GT4 class.

The team, established in 2011, is well known across the region for its myriad GT racing programmes, which include the likes of GT Asia Series, Blancpain Super Trofeo Asia, and Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific.

Its all-Am Blancpain GT Series Asia line up comprises two drivers already familiar with the team but for whom this season will be their first campaigning GT4 machinery, Keo Chang and Jeremy Wang.

Chang’s CV includes a season spent contesting GT Asia’s GTM class before winning the Taiwan Speed Festival’s GT-N crown two years ago. Meanwhile, co-driver Wang was a title rival during that same 2015 campaign before eventually finishing third, while his most recent experience aboard a Blancpain Super Trofeo Asia-spec Lamborghini Huracan should stand him in good stead for the season ahead.

The opening round of 2017’s inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia on April 8/9.