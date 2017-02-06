United Confirms Michelin Le Mans Cup Entry

2016 ELMS LMP3 champion United Autosports has confirmed its entry into the 2017 Michelin Le Mans Cup – which now accepts LMP3 entries as well as GT3 – with a single Ligier JS P3 for Shaun Lynn and Richard Meins.

The racing duo most recently raced with United Autosports in the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, scoring a second place finish. Lynn, who is known for his historic racing, also raced the Ligier JS P3 at the inaugural round of the British LMP3 Cup Championship at Snetterton in October last year.

“I’m looking forward to the start of the Michelin Le Mans Cup season,” commented Lynn. “It sounds like a great championship for drivers like Richard and myself and I’m looking forward to getting back in the Ligier JS P3. I enjoyed racing the car out in Abu Dhabi, so it will be nice to race it round the great European tracks the series goes to.”

Meins is also a United Autosports regular, having raced for the team over a number of years in various GT3 machinery.

“I’m really pleased to be back with United Autosports after a premature end to my British GT season in 2013,” Meins added. “I really enjoyed the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi in December and I’m looking forward to what looks to be a terrific calendar in Europe in a fantastic car.”

This programme is the third confirmed for the United Autosports team for 2017. As well as its Michelin Le Mans Cup programme it will also defend its ELMS LMP3 title as well as compete in the series’ LMP2 class for the full season and at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Le Mans Cup duo are set to complete a testing programme prior to the start of the season.