Barwell Set For Two-Car Endurance Cup Campaign

Barwell Motorsport is set to compete for the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup Pro Am championship in 2017 with a pair of Lamborghini Huracan GT3s.

Lining up in the #77 car will be a trio of Lamborghini Super Trofeo graduates. Adrian Amstutz and Patrick Kujala make up two of the three drivers, the pair together won the Pro-Am class title last season, with Croatian youngster Martin Kodric, who finished fourth in his 2016 Super Trofeo Pro class campaign the third driver. Barwell is yet to confirm a fourth driver for the Spa 24 Hours.

Returning to the Barwell fold will be Leo Machitski in the #78 Lambo, who has scored podium finishes during his previous two Blancpain campaigns with the team, alongside Richard Abra, and 2015 GT Open champion Miguel Ramos. Barwell stalwart Phil Keen will join the trio for the Spa 24.

The squad will be starting an extensive pre-season testing programme at Monza at the beginning of March, which will also take in the official Paul Ricard two-day test, and outings at Barcelona and Silverstone, prior to the first round at Monza on April 22-23.

“We have a fantastic blend of speed and experience across our two cars, which I’m very happy with,” Mark Lemmer, Barwell Motorsport team principal said. “The team is competing in the most competitive Pro-Am series in the world, but we have all of the ingredients in place to mount a strong challenge!”