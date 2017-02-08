Chevrolet Camaro GT4-R Revealed

Chevrolet has unveiled its new Camaro GT4.R, a new-for-2017 and fully race-ready variant of the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

Built to global GT4 regulations, the Camaro GT4.R is eligible in the Pirelli World Challenge (GTS class) and IMSA’s Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (GS category), two of North America’s top GT racing championships, as well as additional GT4 series across the world.

Developed with technical partner Pratt & Miller Engineering, the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R is built off the Camaro ZL1 road car platform. The race-tuned, dry-sump 6.2L LT1 V8 small-block engine – developed and validated by Chevrolet Racing – delivers its power through a race proven, six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission with pneumatic paddle shift and adjustable traction control.

Other notable features unique to the GT4.R include:

Xtrac racing limited-slip differential

Two-Way Adjustable Ohlins Racing Coil-Over Dampers

Adjustable ABS featuring Brembo brakes with six-piston aluminum monobloc calipers in the front

Aerodynamic improvements developed in the wind tunnel including a new rear wing, front splitter and front diveplanes.

The racing success of the fifth-generation Camaro gave Chevrolet engineers a head start on creating a turn-key racer in the GT4.R.

From 2010-16, the Camaro GS and Camaro Z/28.R won 55 races, two Manufacturer’s championships and five driving titles in major North American competition. The lessons and experience aided in the design and development of Chevrolet’s latest customer-driven track car.