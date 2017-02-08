UltraTek Racing Set For British GT With RJN In GT4

UltraTek Racing has signed a deal to race a pair of Nissan 370Z GT4s with Nissan team RJN in the GT4 class of the 2017 British GT Championship. The deal sees UltraTek Racing switch teams and manufacturers after running with Lotus last season and marks the return of both the Nissan marque and RJN to British GT for the first time since 2014.

Birmingham-based UltraTek Racing will start its third season in the British GT Championship with a virtually unchanged driver line-up from the end of the 2016 season. Richard Taffinder will again be joined by former Le Mans LMP2 Winner and FIA WEC Champion Martin Plowman. Tim Eakin will be joined by newcomer to the team and the British GT Championship, Kelvin Fletcher. Former BTCC driver and Emmerdale actor, Fletcher is no stranger to rear wheel drive from his days in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

“It was a tough decision to switch teams and brands, but we feel it is the right time,” Richard Taffinder, UltraTek Racing managing director said. “Having given this an enormous amount of thought, the brand fit with Nissan will deliver both the reliability we need and the longevity to support our programme as it has a range of cars that will help us progress on our road to Le Mans.”

Taffinder continues, “I have been very impressed with the team at RJN, they are a highly professional outfit, and the links they have to Nissan are a bonus. It is important to mention Martin Plowman, who has been instrumental in bringing the deal with RJN to fruition. We are in perfect shape for the start of the 2017 season.”

The team has been busy during the off-season having completed an extensive simulator program at Base Performance in addition to a tailored fitness program. It has also been preparing in a Group N Nissan 370Z ahead of its formal British GT4 testing programme that is set to resume later this month.