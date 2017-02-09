Calado To Partner With Fisichella & Cioci At Kaspersky

Kaspersky Motorsport has announced that that AF-Corse WEC driver James Calado will race alongside ex-Formula One driver Giancarlo Fisichella and Marco Cioci in 2017, as the team steps up to the PRO category in the Blancpain GT Series, running a Ferrari 488 GT3 car.

“I’m very happy to be a part of the Kaspersky Motorsport family,” said Calado. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us, but I know the team very well already and I am sure that together with my experienced team-mates, we can have a very good season.

“The new car is fantastic to drive and the fight on the track is going to be fierce, which is what we are all looking forward to!”

After a successful two years in the Amateur category, Kaspersky Motorsport is ready to mount a serious campaign in the PRO class, lining up a team to compete in the Blancpain GT Series.

Experienced GT racers Fisichella and Cioci were confirmed as Kaspersky Motorsport drivers towards the end of 2016, while 27 year-old Calado is no stranger to endurance racing, having competed in the World Endurance Championship with AF Corse every year since 2014. Prior to that, the Englishman from Worcestershire raced in single-seaters, finishing third in the GP2 series in 2013, a year in which he was also reserve driver for the Force India Formula 1 team.