Sitting Down With Alex Brundle, Part 2: The Future Of Prototype Racing

Following on from his 2016 successes discussed in Part 1, Alex Brundle has his sights set firmly on prototype racing in 2017. This year it’s all change, with the introduction of DPi in the USA, the new global LMP2 cars across the WEC, ELMS and IMSA making it a brave new world for ACO and IMSA prototype machinery.

What does Brundle think about the new direction for prototypes? In short, he’s excited to get behind the wheel, though he is weary of the effects it’s had on the industry. But he does have a lot to say about the direction sportscars is headed in.

He hasn’t confirmed his 2017 plans just yet, but is working hard to ensure he starts the season where he left off from Bahrain last year.

“I think it’s quite interesting,” he said. “The new cars have put stress into the marketplace financially, that’s for sure. I think there’s a lot of stress related to uncertainty. I was talking to an LMP2 team owner just last week, and he told me that the problem is that everyone has bought cars they can’t afford. And he doesn’t know how everyone will pay for them.

“On the flip side of the discussion, the cars are going to be absolutely phenomenal,” he continued. I think we’ve seen that from testing that they sound great, look great and are a lot quicker. I’m really excited about the level of the racing and the stature of the LMP2 series’ in both European Le Mans Series, WEC and IMSA. As a global sportscar platform I think it’s fantastic.

“Also, people find a way, people are passionate in this business. Teams find a way to make it work. I think the unfortunate thing would be losing a lot of great drivers and teams. You can’t complain but it’s come down to he who has the cheque goes racing. That’s the environment we’re in.

“I mean, if hybrid doesn’t work out, then I see no reason why the current LMP2 platform can’t become a global manufacturer driven sportscar platform that can keep the fans excited.

“We need to get people excited and desperate to go watch us race round Le Mans, Silverstone, wherever.”

Speaking specifically about the DPi formula in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Brundle thinks it’s the way to go for all-pro or factory teams too. In his view, the future of both pro and pro/am prototype racing is set to remain strong over the coming years.

Brundle was racing out in the USA in 2014 and 2015 for Muscle Milk Pickett Racing and Oak Racing, and has witness the growth of the series since the Grand-Am-ALMS merger

IMSA is now incredibly exciting. It’s something I’ve set my sights on. It’s a growth area in sportscars, and now getting manufacturers involved with LMP2 and DPi, I think they’ve got it right

“IMSA is now incredibly exciting,” he said. “It’s something I’ve set my sights on. It’s a growth area in sportscars, and now getting manufacturers involved with LMP2 and DPi, I think they’ve got it right. I loved my time racing in the states, I’d love to get back out there and do some more.

“I respect what the ACO has done with Hybrid P1 though, trying to make it road relevant. I can see that distinction from something like Formula One which doesn’t look road revenant and is never going to be road revelant. But what IMSA offers now is an exciting, cost-controlled series for manufacturers to put their brand on. In a world which tightens its belt towards motorsport perpetually, it’s great for the future, it’s a clever strategy.

“If hybrid LMP1 dies, I think the true racers in all of us would cry a tear though, because they are really impressive. On the track in P2 you’re doing almost 200 mph and they glide past you like you’re not moving. They’re the most beautiful, intelligent cars we’ve ever seen and the fans deserve them.

“Even next year’s LMP2 cars though, the way sportscar racing has gone since the mid 2000s, and you look at what they’re forecast to do, at Le Mans it’s quicker than Group C without the chicanes. If we can communicate that to the fans, it would make it interesting.

“When I did commentary for Radio Le Mans, I would try and get across that with half the fuel tank of a Citroen Saxo, they’re driving for that long, that quickly and with that environment, how unreal it is. The casual viewer needs to know this, in a world that’s increasingly more short attention spanned, we need to find a new way to do it.”

Brundle feels that the ACO has done an admirable job with building the WEC up to what it is now in such a short space of time though. To him, the on-screen/on-track product really stands out in modern motorsport.

“The ACO has done us fine so far!” he said. “There are intelligent people making these decisions, the deals, that won’t occur to me because I’ve never been in that position. Long may they continue developing sportscar platforms that I can drive.

I’ve never sat and watched an endurance race with someone new to it without receiving a torrent of questions

“I’ve seen it so many times that if you put the WEC or ELMS in front of people, they start to understand it. I’ve never sat and watched an endurance race with someone new to it without receiving a torrent of questions. Then they go and watch another bunch of races after that, it’s an exciting sport, and that’s why its still here. Once people come, they stay.”

Having been a major part of the development of the LMP3 category last season, Brundle does feel that changes need to be made to improve the formula, particularly in the performance department; as it’s not all perfect in the current world of prototype racing.

As it stands a power boost for the LMP3 cars for 2018 is under evaluation, a potential change which Brundle feels is vital to perfecting multi-class races featuring them.

“LMP2 is a great formula, as demonstrated by the people involved,” he explained. “The cars could use a bit more power though, to widen the gap between GTE cars. There is the conundrum of GTE cars being more expensive but with less power, but it muddles the issue further if the GT guys complain about cost.

“I understand that it’s not a simple solution though. Theres fuelling consideration, safety concerns, component effects, that’s for somebody to take a close look at. I know what needs to happen, but someone very technical needs to investigate. LMP3 needs more lap speed to move them into the right gap. It’s a shame it won’t be happening this year, but people need to know in advance.”

For Brundle though, racing in LMP3 worked out perfectly. It acted as a stepping stone back to the top of sorts for him. But after proving his worth at the top of LMP2 a second time in the WEC doesn’t feel the need to defend his ELMS title this season.

I’d like to show what I can do in an LMP2 car and see where it leads

“I think it’s great,” he said in praise of LMP3. “It’s a place where you have spec cars and if you win you haven’t relied on the deficit to the others. It’s a great thing for young drivers, but for myself I’d like to move back into a P2 car full time and push towards a works seat.

“I’m always looking towards the top of WEC and IMSA, but I have to take opportunities available. The budget to put myself in the hotseat is not achievable, I may have to rely on what happened last year where a team wants to change their lineup mid-season and looks at someone who can just drive the car.

“Would I go back to LMP3 if I had to? Yes. But having won a title I’d like to show what I can do in an LMP2 car and see where it leads.”