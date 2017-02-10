Winter Testing Notes From Spain

Two significant tests took place this week, one in Barcelona at Circuit de Catalunya and one at Motorland Aragon:

Motorland Aragon

Team IDEC (pictured above) was present with four drivers: Paul and Patrice Lafargue, Olivier Pla and David Zollinger. Zollinger will be the third driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the ELMS 4 Hours of Silverstone.

“I have coached Paul [Lafargue] on several occasions over the past two years, ” said Zollinger. “I don’t have an extensive race program this year. Obviously, the high point of my season will be the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We are going to prepare as well as we can.

“This new Ligier is beautiful and definitely better than the older Ligier. I think we are going to really enjoy ourselves. I look forward to seeing how this car will perform during a race weekend.”

For the other races, Olivier Pla will take over for Zollinger.

Barcelona

Three ELMS teams racing in the LMP3 category showed up. Speed Factory Racing Team’s Ligier (below) was driven by Tom Onslow-Cole. Duqueine Engineering tested its Ligier with drivers Lucas Legeret and Antonin Borga at the wheel.

Polish team Intereuropol Competition’s green and yellow Ligier JSP3 was also present with drivers Martin Hippe and Kuba Śmiechowski.

Emilien Carde tested the Ligier of Michelin Le Mans Cup-contender Graff Racing.

And finally French Team AB Sport Auto brought its brand new Lamborghini Huracan GT3, which was tested by Maxime Jousse and Harry Teneketzian. The French team ran several Renault R.S.01s last season.