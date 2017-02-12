Marshall Pruett Podcast: Sounds Of The Rolex 24

Marshall Pruett was as busy as ever through the opening month of 2017. At Daytona, he took the time to capture some incredible audio of the Rolex 24 Hours at different vantage points around the circuit and at various points during the week.

It’s bliss, and deserves to be your meditation soundtrack for February!

Starting with GT Daytona qualifying, the Sounds of the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona continues with:

Race Start (16:31)

PC Qualifying (19:48)

Race Restart (32:42)

GTLM Qualifying (38:20)

Exit NASCAR 2 (50:03)

Prototype Qualifying (57:47)

Infield Exit Outside Circuit (1:10:38)

Infield Exit Inside Circuit (1:18:56)