Beechdean AMR To Sit Out 2017 British GT Championship

Beechdean Aston Martin Racing are to take a sabbatical from the British GT Championship in 2017.

The team have competed in the British GT Championship since 2006 so far scoring 20 class victories and 4 drivers championships over a period of 10 years.

In 2017 the team will prioritise the Le Mans 24 Hour race, European Le Mans Series and “several SRO events”.

2 times British GT Champion and Team Boss Andrew Howard commented “British GT is one of the best Pro-am championships in Europe, and we look forward to returning in the near future.”