Twin Busch Motorsport Set For Full GT Masters Campaign

VLN regular Twin Busch Motorsport has announced that it will compete in the full 2017 ADAC GT Masters season with an Audi R8 for the first time, after competing in the Nurburgring round of the series as a taster in 2016.

Team principal Harald Busch will as usual include his sons Marc and Dennis Busch in the effort, the two brothers set to drive the team’s Audi in the series.

“We want to do something different after many years in the VLN long-distance championship,” says team boss Harald Busch, explaining the switch from the grass-roots series to the Super Sports Car League. “We expect to find even more pressure to win and a highly competitive field in the ADAC GT Masters. There’ll be a great deal in a short time, but we’re up for that. Our previous successes show that we have class.

“The ADAC GT Masters’ race schedule is very attractive, but we are especially looking forward to the races at the Hockenheimring which is less than half-an-hour away from team headquarters in Bensheim.”

The 2017 ADAC GT Masters season is set to kick off on the 28-30th of April at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.