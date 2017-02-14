Looking At The Lists: DSC Unpicks The 2017 ACO Entries, Pt 1, ELMS

Time now to take a look at the three major entry lists published by the ACO at the start of the month. With a week or two behind us to find out the background to the stories behind the headlines here’s our assessment of what happened, and what didn’t, and why!

First up the ELMS and whilst the entry published was a very healthy one it did not get to the 40 car cap imposed by the ACO and LMEM organisers.

In particular that was down to numbers in the LMP3 class being a little down on 2016, a real surprise, though several may well be soaked up by the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the entry for which comes later.

LMP2

A 13 car class, all new 2017 spec cars, is a very good haul for the coming season with two new teams to LMP racing amongst the entry.

There are a pair of two car teams, Dragonspeed stepping up from a single Oreca last season to a pair of 07 Gibson for 2017, the second car entered under the G-Drive Racing banner (below).

Graff Racing meanwhile replace a pair of LMP3 Ligiers last season with a pair of LMP2 Orecas this year.

Beyond the Dragonspeed pair though only four teams carry over to the new rules in LMP2 from last year’s top class and stay with the ELMS, Panis Barthez (whose plans for a second car did not make the deadline) enter a single new Ligier as do Asian Le Mans Series Championship winning team Algarve Pro and IDEC Sport (in testing below) with SMP Racing a surprise reappearance with a new Dallara.

Beyond the Graff Racing effort a trio of other teams teams step up to LMP2 from a 2016 season in LMP3, United Autosports (below top), LMP3 Champions last year and Tockwith Motorsports, front runners in the latter races of ELMS and Champions in Asia, both field a Ligier apiece whilst Cetilar Villorba Corse (below bottom) are the second Dallara entrant.

Finally there are a pair of newcomers to the ELMS with the Racing Team Nederland effort (below top) fielding a Dallara and the ex Renault RS.01 racers from Denmark, Dennis Andersen and Anders Fjordbach also fielding the Italian chassis under their High Class Racing banner (below bottom).

Panis Barthez and IDEC Sport meanwhile are the only two teams in LMP2 to confirm Michelin rubber, the remainder go with Dunlop.

All in all then that’s three of the four licensed chassis manufacturers represented in a good looking field of some depth.

But then we need to look at which programmes haven’t happened, and perhaps why?

Some of those no shows were not too much of a surprise, several teams had telegraphed concerns about the rising cost of the new look LMP2 class in the ELMS, with some of those and others too expressing concern at the consequences of making a wrong call on chassis choice, a 4 year performance homologation could leave a team effectively hung out to dry unless BoP came into play, a process which the ACO have gone to some pains to say they do not intend to deploy in the class.

First things first though – one thing that the ACO initially expected has not come to pass, not a single 2016 spec LMP2 is listed, LMP2 makes a clean break with its past.

RLR Sport rather uniquely in the group in this list DO have a 2017 LMP2, a Ligier JS P217, and sit as first reserve on the Le Mans entry with the car despite it not being entered (at least just yet) as a full season car anywhere.

Jota Sport’s initially announced ELMS campaign fell victim to a change of mind from 2016 Champion Simon Dolan who concluded that coming back to win the title again was not the top of his personal priorities, the budget for the new class playing a significant part in that decision. Jota’s two car effort for 2017 sits now exclusively in the FIA WEC.

Greaves Motorsport were one of the first teams to truly pull back the covers on the 2017 class with early conversations with senior team members making it clear that this was going to be much more expensive than the already hardly cheap 2016 LMP2, and that car choice would be tough at such short notice.

They are precisely the factors fielded by the team when telling DSC that 2017 would see them taking a sabbatical from full season racing.

Also taking at least a year out are Murphy Prototypes, the budgets in LMP2 again counting as a major factor here, a return in 2018, potentially in LMP3, is under consideration.

Eurasia’s off season has been a busy one, on-track in the Asian Le Mans Series, off track with a near soap opera involving drivers, teams and cars in a flurry of unfortunateness! A potential WEC campaign with last year’s Oreca (in updated 07 form) initially looked on the cards but deals sought with other teams from part of the 2016 effort went awry, and then fell flat when the budgets failed to materialise.

Eurasia’s focus is now on the Asian Le Mans Series with an expanded programme there looking set to emerge for 2017/18 but the team do have an LMP2 entry for Le Mans only with a new Ligier.

Finally we wait to hear what emerges from Krohn Racing who have not appeared on an entry list anywhere as yet. This after paddock sources suggested that Tracy had committed to a new Dallara LMP2, reports that seem to have been wide of the mark. GT3, potentially in the Blancpain GT Series looks possible now, but don’t count out seeing the big Texan’s name on the final Le Mans entry somewhere!

LMP3

The 16 car entry is a surprise, principally because most expected the numbers to be rather closer to last season’s full year near 20 cars class grid.

First the pluses.

High quality two car efforts return from 2016 Champs United Autosports, Duqueine Engineering and Eurointernational with By Speed Factory, 360 Racing, Inter Europol, RLR Sport, Pants Barthez and Ultimate all returning with a single car effort apiece.

Good news too from Yvan Muller’s M.Racing YMR, their effort doubles up to a two car team but with a new Norma M30 joining the 2016 Ligier JSP3 on the strength.

There’s a Norma too for new additions Oregon Team, another ex Renault RS.01 team, that shared paddock let season paid dividends for the ELMS it seems!

AT Racing step up from GTE to LMP3 in 2017 with a new Ligier completing the 16.

A number of teams though aren’t returning to the ELMS though some may be seen in the yet to be announced 2017 Michelin Le Mans Cup field:

Graff Racing have stepped up to LMP2, Race Performance had their car up for sale some weeks ago and are not listed, Villorba Corse’s intended LMP3 customer efforts has not (yet) emerged either and neither has Pegasus Racing’s intended effort.

The Mectech/ RML effort was pulled at the last minute (car owner’s decision), Murphy Prototypes Ave Riley delays continue it seems and the potential Brooks Racing Norma effort is another not to appear, in the ELMS at least!

So it remains to be seen how healthy the sister Championship proves to be, and also whether the post season relegation/promotion system between Michelin LM Cup and ELMS can be made to work too.

GTE:

A still healthy 7 car entry sees three Ferraris, and a pair apiece from Aston Martin and Porsche.

2015 Champs Formula Racing aren’t racing in the ELMS this season after a poor 2016 run and AT Racing’s black Ferrari has been replaced for 2016 by an LMP3 Ligier.

There is though a new addition with the 2016 Michelin GT3 LM Cup Champs TF Sport showing up with a full season 2016 spec Aston Martin, joined on the grid by 2016 ELMS GTE Champions Beechdean AMR with an identical Vantage.

Proton Competition field a pair of what are understood to be 2015 spec Porsche 911 RSRs.

Oddly there is no entry branded with AF Corse. The Ferrari super-team field a pair of 488 GTEs under their ‘Spirit of Race’ brand.

But perhaps the most welcome name on the entry list is JMW Motorsport, Jim McWhirter’s tight knit little team are back, and purists will love the news that it is the wailing 458 GTE that will continue the push, the team hoping to fill in the gaps from last season where they dominated on track everywhere, with luck simply not on their side.