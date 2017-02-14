ROWE Racing Set For Full Blancpain GT Campaign

Rowe Racing is set for its third Blancpain GT season in 2017, with a pair of BMW M6 GT3s set to race in the full Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup series in the PRO class. This effort will therefore mean that the team will defend its Spa 24 Hours crown after storming to victory at Francorchamps in 2016 with BMW works drivers Philipp Eng, Alexander Sims and Maxime Martin.

For the outfit from St. Ingbert, its driver lineups for the two M6 GT3s for the coming season are yet to be finalised. Though the drivers will be announced before the pre-season test in Paul Ricard, southern France, on 13th/14th March.

“We are really looking forward to racing in the Blancpain GT Series for the third year in a row,” said Hans-Peter Naundorf, team principal of ROWE Racing. “The series is the benchmark for GT3 racing in Europe. It is brilliantly organised and littered with cars from strong manufacturers and the best drivers in the sport. Our big goal for 2017 is obviously to defend our title at the Spa 24 Hours. It would be a dream come true for us to repeat last year’s win.

“We are still in the process of finalising the driver lineups for our two BMW M6 GT3s, however, we are very confident that we will once again be able to field very fast and experienced teams of drivers, just as we did last year.”