Looking At The Lists: DSC Unpicks The 2017 ACO Entries, Pt 2, FIA WEC

Next up on the list for forensic examination of the three major ACO entry lists published earlier this month is the 2017 FIA WEC.

Badly bruised by the withdrawal of the Audi factory team at the end of 2016 there are still no shortage of good news stories here, but there are the odd one or two notes of caution to add too!

LMP1:

The post -Audi era sees just five full season cars (plus an extra Toyota for a couple of races).

World Champs Porsche have already revealed their reshuffled driver line-up, in come ex Audi man Andre Lotterer and 2015 Le Mans winners Messrs Tandy and Bamber to replace Mark Webber and 2016 Champs Marc Lieb (now with a full-time engineering post at Porsche Motorsport) and Romain Dumas.

The revised 919 Hybrid has been endurance testing, features a host of new components but has not been seen in detail at all, which tends to mean that Porsche don’t want to hand any of their secrets over until the last possible moment!

Toyota too have seen driver changes, Stephane Sarrazin steps out of a full-season berth for the first time since the Toyota programme began and is replaced by WTCC and Formula E star Jose Maria (Pichito) Lopez. Toyota clearly have real confidence in his abilities, this is a deal that seems to have been done quite some time ago, his on-track performances will be very closely followed by the famously analytical WEC fanbase!

As far as the car is concerned the teaser videos released thus far in traditionally ‘softer than a kitten’s fur’ focus have been treated to the usual close examination of those of us that love this sort of detail and seem to show a car with a radically different front aero package, and changes to the rear wing too. The new TS050 has been treated to a whole new engine and substantial changes to the drivetrain and hybrid system too. That drama at Le Mans has lit a fire under the famously competitive factory. They are here to win!

The fifth car in almost every way is the returning ByKolles, the sole privateer effort now featuring the Cosworth designed twin turbo V6 that previously graced the Nissan GT-R LM.

It seems too that the team may well have chosen to exploit several of the opportunities offered by the new package of LMP1 privateer regulations new aero is a certainty, does that mean moveable rear aero? Time will tell.

The big news on the driver front is the arrival of ex F1 and WRC driver Robert Kubica, the Polish superstar tested for the team in Bahrain and is now named as a full season driver. His level of endurance will be a key factor here, the recovery from a catastrophic injury as complete as it is likely to get. Judging by the turn-out for recent on-track outings there will be no shortage of Polish fans cheering his efforts on – and that’s a good thing for him, for the team, and for the FIA WEC.

Oliver Webb also returns, bringing valuable familiarity with the team, and pace too to the party.

On the downside for the team the Privateer Trophy has been suspended for 2017. It will be overall or LMP1 class podiums or nothing for the 2017 effort.

LMP2:

Here’s where much of the ‘new’ resides.

The full season sees 10 cars, this, eventually, a good total, but for several outfits the entry deadline became either tricky, or ended the plans, for now at least, of one or two.

The full season ten are actually a full season five, a quintet of two car teams, the infrastructure economies of scale of that second car a vital component in the offer in 2017 for many, the costs of the new look LMP2 are significantly higher than before, with or without the costs of the new cars being taken into account.

One definite downside for most observers is the fact that despite four chassis manufacturers being available to choose from, the full season WEC cars are all from one supplier, ORECA. That’s good for Hugues and co., but it does not stand as a searing endorsement, just yet at least, for the new 2017 LMP2 class concept.

Rebellion Racing leave the LMP1 fold for now and instead embark on a new adventure. That has required a pair of new ORECA 07s, the Rebellion R-Ones, despite being based on the same basic tub, not upgradeable to 2017 LMP2 spec in the same way that the LMP2 spec 05 was.

A star studded driver line-up promises to see the fan favourite team at the sharp end and their Silver pair, Julien Canal and David Heinemeier Hansson, are also at the top end of the available Gentleman driver talent pool.

And from Le Mans onwards Rebellion will bring another famous name back to endurance racing with both cars set to feature the name, and the livery, from the famous Michel Vaillant graphic novels. Here’s hoping they can steer clear of the Leader!

After a traumatic introduction to the FIA WEC in 2016 curtesy of the now infamous, and thankfully now historic, braking issues suffered by several teams, Manor are back with a pair of upgraded ORECAs and are gradually filling up the available driver slots, ex ByKolles man Simon Trummer now added to the earlier announced Roberto Gonzales and Tor Graves.

The team is now renamed CEFC Manor TRS Racing in deference to their new Chinese Energy company backers with both cars entered under the Chinese flag for the 2017 season.

Signatech Alpine are also back, the 2016 Champions with a pair of ORECAs rebadged and renamed as Alpine 470s, a move which once again has had tongues wagging at the prospect of a manufacturer backed effort in LMP2.

The lead car will see a change in the driver line-up with Nicolas Lapierre returning set to be rejoined it seems by fellow 2016 Championship winner Gustavo Menezes, the American likely to retain the seat despite his elevation to Gold ranking by the FIA.

The second car seems to have come together at the very last moment, Stephane Richelmi the third 2016 Champ moving over to the #35 car for 2017.

Jota Sport return with a two car effort for 2017, their 2016 campaign with G-Drive replaced and expanded as a result of their 2017 deal with Jackie Chan DC Racing, the Jackie Chan part of the deal debuting in the WEC this year.

David Cheng and Ho Pin Tung are both set to return to the effort that ran (as Baxi DC racing) in 2016 within the Signatech Alpine fold but DSC believes the pair will be named in different cars for the season to come.

New Additions to the FIA WEC are TDS Racing, stepping up from the ELMS and now confirmed with a pair of ORECAs.

First to sign on the dotted line was 2016 GTE AM Champion Francois Perrodo (below), bringing with him fellow title winner Manu Collard with Matthieu Vaxivierre returning to WEC action to complete the trio.

The second car will be fielded for, and liveried by, G-Drive Racing with Roman Rusinov making a somewhat unexpected reappearance despite his very open irritation at his elevation to Gold ranking in the 2017 FIA listings. He’s set to be joined by Pierre Thiriet, long-time part of the TDS ELMS effort with Rusinov saying that up to six other drivers are in consideration for the other slot, all who have F1 experience, one of whom is understood to be Will Stevens who drove with Rusinov to two victories in 2016.

Of the 2016 LMP2 teams, Strakka were an early WEC departure and are now about to begin a new campaign in the Blancpain GT Series with a multi-car McLaren GT3 effort. ESM have already launched their IMSA Ligier Nissan DPi campaign whilst RGR Sport have fallen victim to a troubled Mexican economy in the wake of the US Presidential election. SMP Racing’s campaign in 207 focuses on the ELMS as the outfit plans an LMP1 effort for 2018, the plans now apparently back on track after issues at the end of 2017.

One effort that fell at the last was the potential return of KCMG with a solo Dallara, the required financial package beaten by the entry deadline as the team worked to bring an effort anchored by Antonio Felix da Costa to the WEC.

Beyond that a gaggle of significant potential efforts are parked ahead of consideration for a 2018 entry including the likes of Greaves Motorsport, MP Motorsport, DAMS and ART Grand Prix with budget levels, chassis consideration and availability of budgeted drivers on a significant list of factors delaying or preventing potential programmes. Here’s hoping some or all of them are on the grid somewhere next season.

LM GTE Pro:

Eight Cars across four two car manufacturer supported teams make up the full season entry.

Porsche are the big news for 2017 with their stunning new mid-engined 911 RSR, Porsche pushing the rules envelope with a car that does not look set at present to have any road car equivalent.

We’re waiting for the full season driver line-ups for Porsche to be confirmed with the future of Gianmaria Bruni likely to be central to that announcement, the now ex-Ferrari star believed to be serving a period of ‘Gardening Leave’ as part of his ‘divorce’ from the Prancing Horse. He seems unlikely to join the Porsche stable until post Le Mans.

There’s a not un-related issue in play at AF Corse’s Ferrari camp with the final piece in the full season jigsaw alongside James Calado, Davide Rigon and Sam Bird.

Ferrari have again mounted a driver ‘shoot-out’ of the sort that led to the selection of Calado a couple of years ago, with ex DTM star Miguel Molina and GP3 racer Nyck de Vries making the first cut ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alex Riberas.

The Ganassi Ford UK effort is a sea of tranquility in contrast, just the arrival of Pipo Derani as the new third man aboard the #67 Ford GT alongside Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell to report as a change from the 2016 effort.

Aston Martin Racing are the fourth two car effort, the double Championship winning #95 pair of Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen return whilst the #97 sees Darren Turner and Jonny Adam as the full season pairing.

Sources suggest that a major point of interest could be the third driver for the #97 Aston Martin. Alex Lynn tested late last year for the team and could very well be in contention for the available seat.

Larbre Competition came close to a GTE Pro effort with their Corvette for 2017 but, in a common theme for the season, could not get it over the line.

LM GTE Am:

A five car full season entry is better than some reports suggested might appear.

There’s no full season return from Larbre Competition’s Corvette (see above) nor from the Proton Competition-run KCMG Porsche entry from 2016.

Proton do though field a single car effort, under the Dempsey-Proton banner and believed to be the 2016 spec car entered by the team in GTE Pro last season (see below).

Gulf Racing UK field a single Porsche too, no news yet on whether the car will appear in 2015 or 2016 spec. Ben Barker looks set to return as a full season feature in this effort, Mike Wainwright will return too but likely not for a full season.

Aston Martin Racing’s #98 trio of Paul Dalla Lana, Mathias Lauda and Pedro Lamy returns with the car updated to 2016 spec but, according to the entry list, retaining Michelin rubber despite the fact that the successful 2016 Dunlop tyres are available to the team this season.

Finally there are a pair of Ferraris, these providing the debut of the 488 GTE in the GTE Am class.

AF Corse are represented under the Spirit of Race brand with 2016 Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup entrants Thomas Flöhr and Francesco Castellacci (below) named in a single car entry, Castellacci back in the WEC after a season away.

Last but fundamentally not least is fan favourite effort Clearwater Racing, the dragon liveried 488 GTE from Singapore in for the season as Mok Weng Sun mounts a global retirement part with Matt Griffin. regular team-mate Keita Sawa may be named third man, though the appearance on the Le Mans entry of a second Clearwater entry might shake things up a little!

The car looks set to race for much of the season in the flat grey backed version of the livery but the chromed version may well be seen again at Le Mans!