TF Sport Enters Blancpain Endurance Cup With Oman Racing

TF Sport is taking over from Motorbase Performance as the team running the Oman Racing Blancpain effort in 2017, with a single Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Ahmad Al Harthy and Jonny Adam.

The driver pairing will once again be aiming to win the Blancpain Endurance Cup Pro/Am title, with support from Aston Martin Racing.

“This is a hugely exciting programme for TF Sport,” stated TF Sport Director Tom Ferrier. “The Blancpain GT Series is the toughest GT3 platform in Europe and we relish the chance of competing for honours in the Pro-Am class.

“Ahmad comes with years of experience in the Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 and has proven his mettle in Blancpain over the last few years. TF Sport is really looking forward to working with Ahmad and Oman Racing Team and I am really flattered we have another car in another championship that I believe can bring us more success.”

This comes after Motorbase Performance parked its GT programme for 2017 to focus on the British Touring Car Championship.

“I’m very happy to be part of Oman Racing Team’s programme again for 2017 and delighted to be continuing the partnership with Ahmad, which has developed very well over the last couple of years,” said Adam. “The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is a competitive package in the Blancpain Endurance Cup and from the success TF Sport had in 2016, it looks set to be a very exciting year.”

Having competed for a decade with Oman Racing Team, Ahmad was naturally delighted with the programme in place for the coming season.

“I’m thrilled to be racing with Jonny as my team-mate again and, of course, with Aston Martin,” Ahmad said. “Our new partnership with TF Sport is the start of a fresh chapter and we’re determined to mount a very strong challenge in Blancpain this year. I am also extremely excited to be taking part in the Le Mans 24 Hours support race and to be returning to the Gulf 12 Hours.”

In what will be a busy season for TF Sport, the team will field a GTE entry for the first time in the European Le Mans Series and Le Mans, as well as two cars in the British GT Championship.