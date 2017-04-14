First Blood To Toyota In FP1

Toyota set the pace in the first official free practice session of the 2017 FIA WEC season at Silverstone on Friday. An early effort of 1:40.104 from Sebastien Buemi in the #8 wasn’t bettered in the course of the session, although the two TS050s were split by Brendon Hartley’s 1:40.885 in the #2 Porsche. The #7 Toyota and #1 Porsche were third and fourth-fastest respectively.

Fastest in P2 was the #13 Rebellion, courtesy of Mathias Beche’s 1:45.913, with the #28 TDS Racing Oreca second and the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing entry third. The ByKolles LMP1, meanwhile, was slower than all but one of the LMP2 runners.

In GTE, it was an Aston one-two, with the #95 Pro car going quickest with Richie Stanaway at the wheel (a 1:59.110), followed just a few tenths behind by Pedro Lamy in the #98 Am entry.

There were only a few spits of rain and no major incidents in the course of the session, just one full-course yellow coming when Stefan Mucke stopped the #66 Ford GT (which wound up the third-quickest GTE in the session) at the Loop. The German managed to get the car going again, however, and normal service was swiftly resumed.

FREE PRACTICE 1 TIMES >>