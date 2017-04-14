Toyota Fastest Again in FP2

A 1:38.210 from Kazuki Nakajima in the #8 put Toyota at the top of the timesheets in Friday’s second WEC free practice session at Silverstone. It was a 1-2 for the Japanese brand this time around, as the two Porsches focused on long-run simulation in the evening running, winding up over two seconds shy of Nakajima’s time.

In LMP2, the #26 G-Drive car of Alex Lynn, Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet went fastest with 1:44.874, ahead of the #36 Signatech Alpine. The ByKolles LMP1 car had a considerably better session this time around, outpacing all but those two LMP2 cars thanks to James Rossiter’s 1:45.512.

Porsche came to the fore in both GTE classes, with the #92 going fastest in Pro courtesy of Kevin Estre’s 1:57.765 and Ben Barker putting the Gulf 911 top of Am with a 1:59.991.

Tomorrow’s action sees a final one-hour free practice session at 9:40am before the lunchtime qualifying sessions.

FREE PRACTICE 2 TIMES >>