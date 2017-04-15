Barwell Best Again In Second Free Practice

Barwell Lamborghinis continued to set the pace at Oulton Park in FP2, but this time it was Phil Keen in the #33 Huracan (above) shared with Jon Minshaw that was fastest, going round the Cheshire circuit in 1:34.291 early in the session. Second quickest was a Bentley, the #31 Team Parker car of Seb Morris and Rick Parfitt Jr.

The session ran to almost the full 60 minutes this time around, with just a brief red flag when Liam Griffin in the #6 Barwell Lamborghini put a wheel on the grass and went off. The car came back to the garage to be looked over, with the only damage being to a fin on the rear diffuser, so Griffin was able to rejoin later in the session and the car wound up third-fastest overall.

John Barnes in the #11 TF Sport Aston Martin made it three different marques in the top four, followed up Callum MacLeod in the second Team Parker Bentley and James Littlejohn in the Macmillan Aston Martin.

GT4 saw two McLarens and two Ginettas in the top four, with Ciaran Haggerty putting the #100 Garage 59 McLaren fastest ahead of Mike Simpson in the #111 Century Motorsport G55, the #51 Lanan Racing Ginetta and the #56 Tolman McLaren.