GT Asia & China GT Collaborate

Motorsport Asia Limited and China GT Management Company Limited, the promoters of the GT Asia Series and China GT Championship respectively, have unveiled plans to move forward with a “collaborative and stable GT platform.”

After a delay to the start of the 2017 GT Asia season, this following a close season of unparalleled market turmoil in the Asian GT marketplace following the arrival of the Blancpain GT Asia Series, the GT Asia Series will continue within China GT, with the GT3 category champions also crowned the 2017 GT Asia Series champions.

Beyond 2017 a blueprint for the growth of both championships is currently being finalised.

The move comes after GT Asia boss David Sonenscher moved to collaborate with China GT’s Jim Ye.

“I’m proud to say, that the GT Asia Series and China GT will be very closely aligned for the future to build on the foundations both of us have established over many years. It is becoming increasingly important to have a strong presence in the most important automotive territory in the world and I am delighted that we will be able to work together closely to create a fully integrated strategy to maximise this opportunity.” Sonenscher explained.

“China is the emerging market in world motorsport, but whilst the automotive industry is moving along at an incredible pace, motorsport is still only in it’s formative years,” Ye confirmed. “To that end, we need to be very careful about helping the industry to grow in a way that will help build a future, so we need to ensure that we work together as a group and protect that growth for the long-term.”

Whilst it is clear that the current move is a route to a continued presence for the GT Asia series this season, the alliance is a smart move for Sonenscher, leveraging his heritage in the Asian GT scene alongside the fiscal muscle of the emergent China GT Series.

The opening round of the 2017 China GT and GT Asia Series will therefore get underway at Goldenport Motor Park in Beijing on 12-13 May, followed by events at Ordos, Zhuhai, Shanghai, Chengdu and Zhejiang.

2017 China GT/GT Asia Series – calendar



TEST DAYS, 15-16 April – Beijing Audi Goldenport Motor Park (China)

Rnd#1/#2, 12-13 May – Beijing Audi Goldenport Motor Park (China)

Rnd#3/#4, 7-8 July – Ordos International Circuit (China)

Rnd#5/#6, 29-30 July – Zhuhai International Circuit (China)

Rnd#7/#8, 9-10 September – Shanghai International Circuit (China)

Rnd#9/#10, 4-5 October – Chengdu International Circuit (China)

Rnd#11/#12, 19-22 October – Zhejiang International Circuit (China)