Tordoff Leads Lambo 1-2 In Shortened FP1

The first British GT free practice session of 2017 was brought to a premature end with just over half of the running time to go after an accident involving Steve Fresle in the #43 Century Ginetta and Mike Newbould in the similar #36 Autoaid/RCIB Insurance machine.

Newbould and Fresle were both sent to hospital for precautionary checks. A statement from Century Motorsport said Fresle was “in fine spirits” but would be checked over as a precaution. Having been airlifted, Newbould was discharged by lunchtime.

Barrier damage meant the session couldn’t be restarted and when the red flags came out, Sam Tordoff in the #6 Barwell Lamborghini (above) was fastest on a 1:43.410, having just pipped Phil Keen’s earlier effort of 1:43.468 in the sister #33 Huracan.

Third fastest was the Macmillan Aston Martin with James Littlejohn at the wheel, posting a 1:45.291. Fastest GT4 runner at the point of the session being stopped was Matt Nicoll-Jones, also in a Macmillan Aston, clocking a 1:52.888.