Lopez Accident Sees Medical Light System In Use For First Time

The incident that befell José Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota saw the Championship debutant bring home the badly battered TS050 before being taken to the medical centre for a precautionary check, then onwards for a precautionary scan to a local hospital.

That latter measure was a mandatory additional precaution introduced last year with the FIA ‘Medical’ light system on the LMP1 H cars.

The system measures the G-force of an incident and if it exceeds a pre-prescribed level, displays an external light to alert arriving rescue crews to the likelihood of medical intervention being required. The blue light can be seen on the left of the windscreen in this shot.

The system consists of two colour coded warning lights, connected to the FIA data logger and mounted “near the outside extinguisher switch and visible on both side of the bottom of the windscreen.”

We believe this is the first occasion that an incident has triggered the system in the FIA WEC.