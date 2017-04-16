ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:FIA WEC Silverstone: Finish Order In Pictures Photography by David Lord 16 April 2017, 8:32 PM 1st: #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing 2nd: #2 Porsche LMP Team 3rd: #1 Porsche LMP Team 4th: #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing 5th: #31 Vaillante Rebellion 6th: #28 TDS Racing 7th: #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut 8th: #26 G-Drive Racing 9th: #24 CEFC Manor TRS Racing 10th: #25 CEFC Manor TRS Racing 11th: #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing 12th: #13 Vaillante Rebellion 13th: #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK 14th: #51 AF Corse 15th: #91 Porsche GT Team 16th: #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK 17th: #71 AF Corse 18th: #95 Aston Martin Racing 19th: #97 Aston Martin Racing 20th: #61 Clearwater Racing 21st: #98 Aston Martin Racing 22nd: #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing 23rd: #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing 24th: #86 Gulf Racing UK NC: #54 Spirit of Race NC: #4 Bykolles Racing Team NC: #92 Porsche GT Team Tagged with: David LordShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Toyota Wins Silverstone After Final-Hour Chase Back All Entries