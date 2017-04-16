Toyota Wins Silverstone After Final-Hour Chase

LMP1

Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima have won the 6 Hours of Silverstone to kick off their 2017 World Endurance Championship campaign. The move for the lead came with just 12 minutes to go as Buemi on fresher tyres chased down Hartley in the #2 Porsche, catching and passing him in the Village loop just before the Wellington Straight. That left Hartley and co-drivers Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard in second at the flag – a decent result given Porsche’s decision to compromise their Silverstone performance by running the Le Mans-spec low-downforce aero kit.

That choice meant Toyota maintained a clear if fairly narrow pace advantage through much of the race, holding first and second in the early stages before problems hit the #7. Nick Tandy, Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani finished third in the #1 919 after having to switch to ‘slicktermediates’ during a rain shower just a short time after making a scheduled fuel stop.. The #7 Toyota finished several laps down following a remarkable repair effort by the crew following a crash for Jose-Maria Lopez shortly after the race’s half-way mark.

Much of the race’s fourth hour was taken up with a full-course yellow and safety car after that crash, which saw the TS050 go straight on into the wall at Copse. The Argentinian managed to get the heavily damaged car back to the bits for the mechanics to make a bid at returning it to the track. As the medical warning light was activated by the impact, Lopez was evaluated in the medical centre for back pain and taken to a local hospital for a precautionary scan – we believe this is the first time this system has been used in this championship.

Just into the final hour, what was already an underwhelming race for the ByKolles car went from bad to worse when there was a coming-together with Johnny Adam’s #97 GTE Pro Aston Martin at pit entry resuted in damage for both cars.

1st: #8 Toyota

Buemi: “We were expecting to be a quite a bit quicker than Porsche, so we’re actually scared a bit! We have lots of work to do. At the end, I knew I had the advantage of fresher tyres, but I wasn’t expecting to come out eight seconds behind! Our higher downforce helped a bit when it started raining, too. Porsche were quicker on the straights, so I had to try something in the tighter sections. It’s been a long time since our crew won, so we’re very happy. Porsche are quicker than us in the pitstops, they made up a lot of time, so we need to improve there.”

Davidson: “Even though I’m from around here I wasn’t quite prepared for the weather. It was very tough to deal with on slicks and I didn’t know Porsche were on inters at the same time. I knew if we survived the showers our strategy was good – then the safety car made it all for nothing! It was amazing stuff from Seb at the end – his best-ever drive in sportscars I reckon.”

Nakajima: “It was very difficult with the safety car closing up the field, but at the end of my stint I thought the gap was enough. It wasn’t, but Seb drove amazing – we believe’d he’d make it and he did.”

2nd: #2 Porsche

Hartley: “I was optimistic before the race, having tested the low-downforce kit at Monza. We were surprised at Toyota’s qualifying pace but our full focus was on race pace. I tried to keep up with the Toyotas in my first stint, but across the first two stints we also managed to save a lap’s worth of fuel in each one. The safety car helped us too, so at the end we decided to go with track position on used tyres. I didn’t leave much of a gap but Seb took it. I think we can be pretty happy to finish jusr six seconds off, and it’s a mega debut for Earl as well.”

Bernhard: “It was just drizzing when I came into the pits and I probably would have stayed on slicks, but my engineer saw a couple of cars go off and so we decided on inters. I was only on them for 10 laps but it was important to survive that phase of the race. We couldn’t have expected more than a close second like this and it gives us a small taste of the season ahead.”

Bamber: “My first stint I struggled a little getting into a rhythmn in traffic, then later after the safety car I was able to keep up the pace before handing to Brendon. We put a lot of effort into this low-downforce kit and I think it shows in how close we were able to be today.”

3rd: #1 Porsche

Jani: “During my first stint Toyota pulled away and I was struggling a bit with my rear tyre temperatures – I nearly spun twice! The second stint was very tough for traffic, I think I lost six or seven seconds a lap a few times.”

Tandy: “I have a bit of experience with changing conditions in the UK of course, but we’d fuelled only two laps before the rain came. We had to put the inters on to stay safe. We mixed it up a bit with the strategy, putting two left-hand tyres on, but we had fun and we’re pleased to be on the podium.”

Lotterer: “I’m still adapting to Porsche really, we did better than expected with the low-downforce kit and operationally it was very smooth, we had very good pit stops. I’m looking forward to Spa.”

LMP2

Jackie Chan DC Racing got its partnership with Jota Sport for the 2017 WEC off to a winning start at Silverstone, with the #38 entry of Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent emerging on top of a finely poised if not furiously close battle in the all-Oreca class.

The safety car for Lopez’ incident compressed the P2 field right up, effectively dividing the race into ‘before’ and ‘after’ segments. Once the green flags flew, Matt Rao in the Alpine was ahead of Laurent in the #38, with Vaxiviere in the TDS fourth and Senna fifth in the highest-placed of the two Rebellions, the #31. Rusinov held fifth for G-Drive ahead of Gonzalez in the #25 Manor in sixth.

Vaxiviere passed Laurent on track for second 10 minutes into the penultimate hour, and wasted little time in chasing down Rao in the leading Alpine and passing with a neat feint move going through Stowe. A scheduled pit stop followed shortly afterwards, with the experienced Manu Collard taking over from the young Frenchman.

But the #38 DC Racing crew were playing the long game, with strong opening and closing stints from Jarvis, backed up by effective work from Thomas Laurent and Ho-Pin Tung the foundation of their run to the chequered flag. Rebellion’s strong pace saw the #31 crew of Nicolas Prost, Bruno Senna and Julien Canal come home second, ahead of the hard-charging Vaxiviere and his team-mates Manu Collard and Francois Perrodo to complete the podium.

The Alpine wound up fourth at the end after Lapierre’s strong pace early on, while fifth at the flag went to Alex Lynn, Pierre Thiriet and Roman Rusinov, who did well to recover from delays caused by a faulty door mechanism on the #26 G-Drive Oreca. The two Manors finished line-astern in sixth and seventh in the class, ahead of the second Jackie Chan DC Racing entry – a uncharacteristacally quiet race for Alex Brundle, Tristan Gommendy and team owner David Cheng.

GT classes to follow…